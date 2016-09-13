Congress dives into Wells Fargo case, executives to meet panel

(Reuters) - Wells Fargo's practices of putting customers into fake accounts, which last week led the U.S. government to fine the bank $190 million, took center stage in Congress on Tuesday with staff members for the Senate Banking Committee set to meet with representatives of the bank.

Torrie Matous, a spokeswoman for the committee's chairman, Richard Shelby, a Republican from Alabama, said staff has "been arranging briefings and collecting information from both Wells Fargo and the regulators" to prepare for a hearing on Sept. 20. The committee is still finalizing its details.

Five Democrats on the committee, including Senator Bob Menendez of New Jersey and Senator Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, had pressed for an investigation into the case that would include testimony from Wells Fargo Chief Executive Officer John Stumpf, Los Angeles County Attorney Mike Feuer, Consumer Financial Protection Bureau Director Richard Cordray, and Comptroller of the Currency Thomas Curry.

On Tuesday, the CFPB said Cordray had not been invited to testify.

The CFPB will receive $100 million of the total penalties - the largest fine ever levied by the agency, which was created in the 2010 Dodd-Frank Wall Street reform law - and customers will receive $5 million. The case was brought by California prosecutors and federal regulators.

Altogether, Wells Fargo opened more than 2 million deposit and credit card accounts that may not have been authorized, the CFPB said in announcing the penalties on Sept. 8.

Democrats on the U.S. House Financial Services Committee called for an investigation into the case as well.

"Wells Fargo is and has engaged in activities that are unbecoming of a bank and that's being kind," said Rep. Al Green of Texas. "Somebody has to be punished for this kind of behavior. We have asked - the ranking member and I - that this committee investigate this."

Green, the most senior Democrat on the committee's investigations subcommittee, was referring to Maxine Waters of California, the highest ranking Democrat on the full committee. He spoke at a hearing to finalize a bill revamping the Dodd-Frank Wall Street reform law.