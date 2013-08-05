FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Police arrest man at Connecticut airport after bomb threat
August 5, 2013 / 9:21 PM / 4 years ago

Police arrest man at Connecticut airport after bomb threat

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BOSTON, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Police arrested a man at Connecticut’s main airport on Monday after he allegedly told security screeners he was carrying a bomb, officials said, leading to delays on two departing flights.

“At 3:12 p.m. ET, a male traveler who was passing through the security checkpoint at Bradley International Airport in Windsor Locks, Connecticut, claimed that he had a bomb,” the Transportation Security Administraiton said in an emailed statement.

A TSA official who asked not to be named said the man did not have any dangerous items in his possession.

Police arrested the man and the airport’s security checkpoints were closed for 25 minutes, resulting in the delay of two Southwest Airlines flights, said Kevin Dillon, executive director of the Connecticut Airport Authority.

An official at the Connecticut State Police confirmed the man had been arrested, but he gave no further details.

The incident came as the United States raised security and closed diplomatic missions in the Middle East and Africa due to concerns about an attack by al Qaeda operatives.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
