Connecticut plans to sell up to $1.2 bln of bonds
July 27, 2012 / 10:21 PM / 5 years ago

Connecticut plans to sell up to $1.2 bln of bonds

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 27 (Reuters) - Connecticut plans to sell $600 million of general obligation bonds in two issues by the end of 2012, but has yet to select underwriters, a Treasury official said on Friday.

The state bond commission approved this offering.

A $500 million to $600 million sale of special tax obligations for transportation project is also tentatively scheduled for October and November, but it has yet to be approved by the state’s bond commission. No underwriters have been selected, the official added.

