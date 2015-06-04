FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Aetna says state tax burden to jump 27 percent on Connecticut budget
June 4, 2015

Aetna says state tax burden to jump 27 percent on Connecticut budget

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, June 4 (Reuters) - Aetna Inc’s state tax burden will increase 27 percent after Connecticut’s lawmakers passed a budget that extends a corporate tax surcharge, taxes business on group-wide income, and raises a tax on data processing, the company said Thursday.

“Elected leaders have failed to address the state’s budget obligation responsibly,” Aetna said in a statement. “But it’s Connecticut’s businesses and residents that will pay the price.”

Aetna said it currently pays $65 million each year in taxes to the state. (Reporting by Edward Krudy; Editing by Bernard Orr)

