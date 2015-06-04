FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Immelt asks GE team to weigh Connecticut pullout
June 4, 2015 / 9:12 PM / 2 years ago

Immelt asks GE team to weigh Connecticut pullout

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, June 4 (Reuters) - General Electric Co has assembled an “exploratory team” to look at moving its headquarters out of Connecticut after lawmakers passed a budget raising taxes by $1.2 billion, despite protests from some of the state’s biggest corporations.

In an email sent on Thursday to GE’s Connecticut employees and obtained by Reuters, Chief Executive Jeff Immelt said he had asked the team to examine the company’s options to relocate the headquarters to a state with a “more pro-business environment.” GE has 5,700 employees in Connecticut. (Reporting by Edward Krudy; Editing by James Dalgleish)

