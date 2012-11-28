Connecticut to cut $170 million in spending, more to come

Nov 28 (Reuters) - Connecticut approved $170 million in spending cuts to partially fill a budget gap of $365 million in fiscal year 2013, the state Office of Policy and Management said on Wednesday.

More budget-tightening measures are expected to be proposed and approved in December to balance the budget for the fiscal year, which started on July 1.

Connecticut Governor Dannel Malloy said the spending cuts will affect hundreds of different items, with $161.7 million coming from the executive branch, $5.75 million from the judicial branch and $3 million from the legislative branch.

Malloy has the statutory authority to cut up to 5 percent of any line item and 3 percent of a fund without any legislative alterations.

“As painful as they are, cuts are necessary to keep this year’s budget in balance. State government needs to live within its means,” OPM Secretary Ben Barnes said in a statement.

The largest of the wide-ranging cuts include nearly $33.5 million from the State Comptroller Fringe Benefit category and $32.2 million from the Department of Social Services.

The University of Connecticut will face $9.6 million in cuts to its operating expenses and $10.2 million in cuts overall. The Board of Regents for Higher Education faces cuts of $14.4 million.

The cuts include $21.3 million from the Department of Developmental Services and $18.3 million from the Department of Children and Families.

Barnes warned the state would face “tougher choices” in the future and said he expected a legislative proposal for deficit reduction in December to help “completely erase the projected deficit.”