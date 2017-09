NEW YORK, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Connecticut’s state budget will see a shortfall of $118.4 million by the end of the state’s fiscal year on June 30, mainly due to lower income tax collections, according to a forecast from the Office of Policy and Management (OPM) on Monday.

“My office is developing an approach for addressing the shortfall,” OPM’s head Benjamin Barnes said in a letter addressed to the state’s comptroller.