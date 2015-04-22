Connecticut fraternity says wanted to resist order to admit women

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (Reuters) - The president of an all-male fraternity locked in a legal fight with a Connecticut university over its no-women membership policy acknowledged in court on Wednesday that his group had been reluctant to admit women but had not ruled it out.

Wesleyan University advised its Delta Kappa Epsilon fraternity in September that as part of a new university policy requiring all campus groups to go co-ed, it must allow at least six women to live in its on-campus houses within three years.

It later told DKE members that they had to move out by the end of the current academic year because they had not made enough progress to admit women members. The fraternity filed a lawsuit against the school in February in Middletown Superior Court, contending Wesleyan discriminated against its 32 members and seeking to stop the eviction.

Wesleyan requires its undergraduate students to live on campus, which the fraternity contends means that its eviction could have jeopardized its members’ studies.

Terence Durkin, the fraternity’s president, testified at a court hearing on Wednesday that after the university changed its policy, he met with female leaders of a campus sorority in an attempt to integrate women.

“Yes, we wanted to maintain DKE national rules as an all-male fraternity,” Durkin said under questioning by Wesleyan attorney James Rotondo. “But we were willing to go co-ed if that’s what we had to do.”

Durkin, who is a junior, testified that knowing he could live in an all-male fraternity house had been a major factor in his decision to attend Wesleyan.

Rotondo said the fraternity had been dragging its feet on recruiting women.

“It’s very clear DKE did not like the co-education mandate, and made that very clear,” Rotondo said.

Wesleyan officials are due to testify on Thursday.

Wesleyan’s order to its fraternities to integrate came at a time when universities across the United States are trying to fight what the White House has described as an “epidemic” of sexual assault. The Department of Education has launched investigations into more than 50 schools, not including Wesleyan, contending that their policies on stopping sexual assault and harassment fall short of federal requirements.