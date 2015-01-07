Connecticut governor seeks secure transportation funding in 2nd term

NEW YORK, Jan 7 (Reuters) - Connecticut Governor Dannel Malloy wants to create a “lock box” for transportation funding because states that do not invest in infrastructure will face long-term economic struggles, he is expected to announce later on Wednesday.

Malloy’s proposal was disclosed in excerpted remarks, released to the media, that the Democratic governor plans to deliver in his state of the state address to lawmakers as he begins his second four-year term.

His proposed funding mechanism would ensure that every dollar raised for transportation is actually spent on transportation projects. He also wants borrowing for such projects to include a promise to bondholders that certain funds will be used only for that purpose, the excerpts said.

Malloy would immediately sign a bill that accomplishes those goals, according to the prepared comments and will veto any attempt to raise new revenue for transportation until his legislation is passed.

It was not clear from the excerpted comments exactly how he will propose to pay for these projects. But the remarks mentioned that state gasoline taxes will “soon fail to cover current investments, let alone the new ones we need to make.”

Raising the funds could be difficult for a state facing wide budget gaps.

The legislature’s budget analysts have forecast a $1.3 billion deficit for fiscal 2016, with the shortfall to grow to nearly $2 billion by fiscal 2018, for the state’s nearly $20 billion general fund budget.

Malloy will propose his two-year budget plan to the state legislature in February. (Reporting by Hilary Russ, editing by G Crosse)