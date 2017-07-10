By Lisa Lambert
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON The U.S. Consumer Financial
Protection Bureau on Monday released a rule that would bar
credit card companies, banks and other firms from requiring that
customers agree to settle any disputes away from the courts and
in arbitration as a condition of opening an account.
The rule would also require companies to give the CFPB
records of initial claims, counterclaims, answers to claims, and
awards issued when they do resolve an issue with a customer in
arbitration. The agency said it intends to publish redacted
versions of the records on its website beginning in July 2019.