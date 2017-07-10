By Lisa Lambert
| WASHINGTON, July 10
WASHINGTON, July 10 A U.S. consumer watchdog
agency is expected on Monday to release a final rule blocking
credit card companies, banks and other firms from forcing
customers to agree to settle disputes only through arbitration
as a condition of opening accounts, two people familiar with the
matter told Reuters.
The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) is expected
to face a tough political fight over the regulation, which would
make it easier for customers to join class-action lawsuits. Many
observers expect the Republican-led Congress to swiftly try to
repeal it.
The CFPB released a draft of the rule more than a year ago,
when former President Barack Obama, a Democrat, was still in
office. The regulator said that class actions, where people band
together to sue over the same alleged wrongdoing, would make
lawsuits more affordable.
Many Republicans, including President Donald Trump, are
skeptical of the CFPB as well as class actions, which they say
waste time and money without helping possible victims of fraud.
The CFPB did not immediately respond to a request for
comment. Sources spoke on the condition of anonymity because
they were not authorized to publicly discuss the timing of the
CFPB's final rule.
(Reporting by Lisa Lambert; Editing by Lauren Tara LaCapra and
Phil Berlowitz)