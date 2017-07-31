New U.S. rule on class actions survives first challenge

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Acting U.S. Comptroller of the Currency Keith Noreika said on Monday he will not petition the council of financial regulatory chiefs to stay a new rule aimed at restoring consumers' ability to band together to sue financial companies.

Since the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau's new rule abolishing "mandatory arbitration clauses" was released earlier this month Noreika had publicly argued with CFPB Director Richard Cordray, saying the rule could threaten the safety and soundness of the banking system.

Many had expected Noreika to make that case to the Financial Stability Oversight Council and convince them to put the rule on ice, but in Monday's statement he said he had not been able to complete a thorough review of data on the rule in time to make a petition. The CFPB did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Noreika's threat was not the only one levied against the regulation. The House of Representatives recently passed a resolution to kill it, which was sent to the Senate. The resolution faces a rockier time in that chamber, where Republicans hold a slimmer majority than in the House.

There is also the possibility that a critic of the rule will sue.

Years in the making, the rule bans companies from requiring customers to sign agreements when opening new accounts that they will not join a group lawsuit, or class action, in the event of a dispute but go to an independent arbitrator. Critics say such lawsuits only benefit lawyers and that arbitration is a quick, cost-effective. Supporters, though, say that under the U.S. Constitution citizens are entitled to a day in court and that companies often hire the arbitrators, rigging arbitration against the process.