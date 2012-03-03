FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Limbaugh apologizes to law student over 'insulting' comments
March 3, 2012 / 11:16 PM / in 6 years

Limbaugh apologizes to law student over 'insulting' comments

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LOS ANGELES, March 3 (Reuters) - Conservative talk-show host Rush Limbaugh, facing heavy criticism for branding a law student a “slut” over her remarks on President Barack Obama’s new policy on contraception, apologized on Saturday.

The furor prompted Obama to call the Georgetown University student, Sandra Fluke, on Friday to express his support.

“My choice of words was not the best, and in the attempt to be humorous, I created a national stir,” Limbaugh said in a written statement. “I sincerely apologize to Ms. Fluke for the insulting word choices.” (Reporting by Dan Whitcomb; Editing by Cynthia Johnston and Peter Cooney)

