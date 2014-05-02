FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Worker found dead in dough machine at Texas fortune cookie factory
Sections
Featured
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
BUSINESS
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
May 2, 2014 / 12:40 AM / 3 years ago

Worker found dead in dough machine at Texas fortune cookie factory

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AUSTIN, Texas, May 1 (Reuters) - A 26-year-old worker at a fortune cookie factor died of multiple blunt trauma injuries after falling into a dough-mixing machine at a factory in Houston over the weekend, a medical examiners office said on Thursday.

The victim, Elmer Oscar Barrera, worked at the Houston branch of the Wonton Food company, and his death has been ruled an accident, the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences said.

Police had said the victim was found dead in the machine by a fellow worker on Sunday afternoon. Wonton Food is one of the biggest makers of fortune cookies in the United States. (Reporting by Jon Herskovitz; Editing by Cynthia Johnston and Ken Wills)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.