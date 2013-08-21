New York students find Double Stuf Oreos on light side in weight test

NEW YORK, Aug 21 (Reuters) - Double Stuf Oreos were found to be a little on the light side in a weight test conducted by high school seniors in upstate New York, as part of a consumer math class exercise, their teacher said on Wednesday.

“They found out the Double Stuf was 1.86 times the original,” said Dan Anderson, who teaches the group at Queensbury High School in Queensbury, New York. And those Mega Stuf cookies? Only 2.68 the original, they found.

The students set out to measure the cookies after Mega Stuf Oreos were introduced in February. “Was it triple, quadruple, five times the stuffing?” Anderson said. “We also decided to measure how much the Double Stuf was.”

Some students measured the height of the Double Stuf Oreos and found it close to double, although the cookies varied so much it was difficult to tell, Anderson said.

Others tried to measure the volume but that proved too difficult, he said.

The successful method proved to be measuring the cookies’ weight. Students weighed 10 of each cookie type, then subtracted the weight of the wafers, he said.

The original Oreos were introduced by the National Biscuit Company in 1912. They are now made by the Nabisco division of Mondelz International, which stands by its cookies, said Mondelz spokeswoman Kimberly Fontes.

“While I‘m not familiar with what was done in the classroom setting, I can confirm for you that our recipe for the Oreo Double Stuf Cookie has double the Stuf, or creme filling, when compared with our base, or original Oreo cookie,” Fontes said. (Editing by Ellen Wulfhorst, Toni Reinhold)