FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
This U.S. official is heading to Jeopardy! Who is Richard Cordray?
Sections
Featured
Merkel hangs on to power but bleeds support to surging far right
World
Merkel hangs on to power but bleeds support to surging far right
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
Brexit
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
January 31, 2014 / 8:46 PM / 4 years ago

This U.S. official is heading to Jeopardy! Who is Richard Cordray?

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Jan 31 (Reuters) - He’ll take ‘Consumer Protection’ for $200, Alex.

Richard Cordray, director of the U.S. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, will appear on Jeopardy! on Feb. 5, about 27 years after he won $45,303 as a contestant on the game show.

He will be part of a Battle of the Decades between former champions as the show celebrates its 30th anniversary.

Jeopardy!, with its long-time host Alex Trebek, quizzes contestants about a range of categories from pop culture to science. Participants must answer in the form of a question.

Cordray was an undefeated, five-team champion in 1987. In a video posted online by the game show, he said he used his winnings to buy a car and repay his father for money he had borrowed to go to law school.

“It was exciting, it was intimidating ... you recognize suddenly as you get there that two out of three contestants lose their game,” said Cordray, an Ohio native who was that state’s attorney general before joining the consumer bureau.

In the video, Cordray said he was surprised by how many people watched the show, and he recalled receiving “a couple of marriage proposals,” but he noted he is now happily married.

Jennifer Howard, a spokeswoman for the consumer bureau, said Cordray would not take any money if he won. The show has already been taped.

The two contestants facing him, both season 10 alumni, won more than twice as much money as Cordray won on the show.

As for studying, Cordray said in the Jeopardy! video, “Back then I used books. Nowadays I think people use the computer.” (Reporting by Emily Stephenson; Editing by Karey Van Hall, Toni Reinhold)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.