FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CBOT corn edges higher on bargain buying after 6-week low
Sections
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
LIFE
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 2, 2016 / 7:57 PM / 2 years ago

CBOT corn edges higher on bargain buying after 6-week low

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

CHICAGO, March 2 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade corn
futures <0#C:> were narrowly higher on Wednesday, rebounding on
a light bargain-buying bounce from an earlier six-week low,
traders said.
    * Most-active CBOT May corn settled 1/2 cent higher at
$3.56-1/4 per bushel, gaining for the first time in seven
sessions. Prices were hovering just above their life-of-contract
low of $3.54-1/4 reached on Jan. 7.
    * Front-month March corn futures were underpinned by a
lack of deliveries so far against the contract during the cycle
that started on Monday.    
    * Corn prices were seen as technically oversold, but
potential gains likely were limited by record global grain
supplies and expectations U.S. farmers will boost seedings in
the planting season already underway in the southern part of the
country.

                  LAST     NET     PCT     LOW    HIGH      VOL
                          CHNG    CHNG                         
 CORN MAR6       354.5    0.75    0.14   352.5   355.5     2499
 CORN MAY6      356.25     0.5       0     355   357.5   136506
 CORN JUL6      360.75     0.5    0.07   359.5     362    34034
 CORN SEP6      366.25    0.75    0.07  367.25     365    14052
 ETHANOL MAR6    1.357  -0.018   -1.32    1.35   1.357       46
 ETHANOL APR6    1.378  -0.009   -0.65    1.37   1.382      265
     

 (Reporting by Michael Hirtzer; Editing by Marguerita Choy)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.