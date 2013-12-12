FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. corn shipments to China continue despite GMO dispute
#Market News
December 12, 2013 / 6:40 PM / 4 years ago

U.S. corn shipments to China continue despite GMO dispute

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 12 (Reuters) - U.S. exporters continue to ship large volumes of corn to China despite a heightened risk that Chinese quarantine authorities may reject them for containing an unapproved genetically modified variety, government data on Thursday showed.

Exporters shipped 370,700 tonnes of corn to China in the week ended Dec. 5, about 38 percent of all U.S. corn shipped last week, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. That followed shipments of 587,900 tonnes the previous week, 56 percent of that week’s total shipments.

At least 3 bulk cargo ships of U.S. corn and multiple containers have been rejected by China’s quarantine authority over the past month because they contained unapproved Agrisure Viptera corn, also known as MIR162.

The variety, developed by Syngenta AG, is approved for import by all other top global corn buyers but is not yet allowed by Beijing.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
