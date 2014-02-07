FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Vilsack: Syngenta will sell GM corn strain unapproved by China
Sections
Featured
Trump steps up war of words with NFL
U.S.
Trump steps up war of words with NFL
Travelers swamp Puerto Rico's main airport; dam on verge of collapse
Puerto Rico
Travelers swamp Puerto Rico's main airport; dam on verge of collapse
Merkel chastened
Germany
Merkel chastened
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 7, 2014 / 5:45 PM / 4 years ago

Vilsack: Syngenta will sell GM corn strain unapproved by China

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ON BOARD AIR FORCE ONE, Feb 7 (Reuters) - The world’s largest crop chemicals company, Syngenta AG, has commitments to sell its full supply of a genetically modified (GM) corn variety known as Agrisure Viptera or MIR 162 for the 2014 growing season, U.S. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack said on Friday.

Chinese authorities have rejected several cargoes of U.S. corn since November because they contained MIR 162, which has not been approved for use there. Vilsack said whether China eventually approved the corn or not, it was still being sold.

“Until China basically makes the decision to approve it, they might not accept it but that corn is also being sold in ... a number of other venues,” Vilsack told reporters on Air Force One during a flight to Michigan. “I’ve been advised that they basically have sold out, Syngenta has basically got commitments for the entire ... crop,” he said.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.