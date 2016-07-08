REFILE-Second half of year could see stunted US ABS supply

(Refiling for wider distribution)

By Joy Wiltermuth

NEW YORK, July 8 (IFR) - New supply of bonds backed by auto loans, credit cards and other consumer debt could slow in the year's second half due to political uncertainties and reform rules enacted during the Obama administration.

Volatility has already caused ABS issuance to drop 20.5% to US$91.4bn in the first half of the year versus the same period of 2015, according to IFR data.

A slight boost to volumes is expected in the next few weeks but after that deal flow is expected to sag again.

With an eye to potential tumult around the upcoming US presidential election in November - few think there are enough months left in the year for issuance to make up lost ground.

"Clearly the market is going to be watching the elections and reacting one way or the other to that," said Ken Purnell, head of ABS portfolio management at Invesco.

"You don't ever want to be in a position where you have to react to big moves in this market."

Last month's surprise UK vote to leave the European Union showed that few buyers or sellers were transacting in the referendum's immediate aftermath.

Brean Capital's head of fixed income strategy Scott Buchta attributed much of that to ongoing hedge fund redemptions and shrinking dealer balance sheets.

"This may be a big reason why spreads have not gapped out wider on the news," he wrote to clients days after the vote.

But even before the UK put political risks at center stage, bankers said most US issuers had plans to complete their 2016 funding needs earlier than usual.

Part of the rationale, bankers said, would be to bypass any turmoil as the US presidency changes hands by getting to market by the end of October. But also companies want to fund before more Dodd Frank Act reform rules take effect in the year's last two months.

"I know a couple of issuers who are trying to get something on file (with regulators) this month," said Angela Ulum, a partner in law firm Mayer Brown's securitization group, about additional reporting requirements that will take hold for public deals on November 23.

The rules are an expansion on the Securities and Exchange Commission's Regulation AB II, which under the Dodd Frank Act, have been enhanced to give investors more information about the quality and performance of loans being securitized.

For the first time, for example, issuers of public bonds will be called on to provide monthly updates on delinquency rates and losses.

Many said issuers who want access to the public market will need to build up new, potentially costly, systems to handle the data and ongoing reporting processes.

"I think a lot of us are expecting the market to be pretty quiet for the last six weeks," Ulum said of the rush to issue ahead of the Reg AB II deadline.

Citigroup meanwhile revised its ABS issuance forecast lower to US$162bn, or 3% below last year's total.

And investors said they were going to remain choosy in the second half around new investments.

"I personally feel more comfortable in the US consumer sector where there has been delevering (since the crisis), whereas the corporate bond sector has been levering up," said Tracy Chen, head of structured credit at Brandywine Global.

Her plans are to keep 10% in cash as a cushion for volatility. (Reporting by Joy Wiltermuth; editing by Shankar Ramakrishnan)