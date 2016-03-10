REFILE-CMBS market on edge as US property prices decline

(Refiles to amend coding)

By Joy Wiltermuth

NEW YORK, March 10 (IFR) - The US$600bn US commercial mortgage bond market is on edge after new data showed that a six-year bull run in property prices looks to be nearing an end.

Moody’s this week reported a 0.3% drop in its monthly property price index for January, calling it the first definitive pause in price growth since 2010.

“This is a significant milestone that signals that a shift in sentiment among commercial property investors is under way,” the company said.

As CMBS financing has all but dried up in months of volatility, the drop in property prices is prompting investors to move more quickly to shed riskier positions.

“Fundamentals have been steady until now, but cracks are starting to form,” said Christopher Sullivan, a portfolio manager at United Nations Federal Credit Union in New York.

“It just adds up on all sides to nothing positive,” he told IFR.

Strategists who argued months ago that the market would survive volatility and manage its looming wall of maturities are now recalculating their loss estimates for the sector.

“The market is really pretty dysfunctional right now,” said Lisa Pendergast, a CMBS analyst at Jefferies.

“There is no question that some loans maturing this year are seriously at risk, given the pullback in CMBS lending.”

CRUNCH TIME?

The big fear is that another credit crunch could set off a renewed wave of defaults as borrowers fail to qualify for refinancing - or simply abandon properties altogether.

That already has happened on as many as a dozen properties in the past few months, one loan servicer told IFR.

“Either the refi fell apart because of the (volatile) debt markets or a sale fell through due to the inability of a borrower to finance at the agreed upon price,” he said.

Problems at the property level often take time to seep through to the bond market, where billions of dollars in loans are spun into securities.

But losses are expected to intensify as a US$200bn wave of CMBS loans comes due between now and 2018.

The loans will likely need a new funding lifeline as analysts have cut their annual CMBS forecasts to US$60bn-US$80bn from roughly US$100bn.

Others say privately that the actual figure could drop to as low as US$40bn.

GETTING OUT

Some of the sector’s biggest property owners now say they would prefer to take their chips off the table rather than invest in real estate.

“(In) each of our last three quarterly calls, I stated that the easy money has been made for this cycle,” Vornado Realty Trust CEO Steven Roth told an earnings call in February.

“Asset prices are high, well past the 2007 peak. It’s a better time to sell than to invest.”

Controversially, he declined to calm fears about a potential “strategic” default on the company’s highly indebted office properties near Washington DC.

While Vornado has cut some US$9bn in weaker real estate from its portfolio, it still owes US$700m in underwater CMBS debt on a Virginia office park that now has negligible income.

Analysts on the call pressed Roth about whether Vornado planned to “just walk away” from the property.

Roth declined to comment beyond saying that Vornado had “no recourse whatsoever on the loan”.

The exchange highlighted the risk when non-recourse lending meets a real estate downturn, as debt on properties is often tied to borrowers with little or none of their own money at stake. (Reporting by Joy Wiltermuth; Editing by Shankar Ramakrishnan and Marc Carnegie)