Fallen angels next big worry for junk energy sector

NEW YORK, Jan 20 (IFR) - As much as US$74bn of energy bonds could drop from high-grade into junk in the coming months, CreditSights said on Wednesday in the latest red alert over the troubled sector.

The warning came as more than 1,000 market players joined a conference call on a day that saw crude prices keep dropping, falling to their lowest level in almost 13 years.

Junk bond energy spreads have widened around 600bp in the past two months to T+1691bp, and last week saw the second biggest negative returns on record at 8.68%, according to data from Bank of America Merrill Lynch.

With some US$196bn of high-yield energy debt currently trading below par, the prospect of another US$74bn of bonds in the struggling asset class is a deeply worrying prospect.

“The high-yield sector as a whole has been grappling with severe challenges already in the energy space,” said Jon Duensing, chief investment officer at Amundi Smith Breeden.

“You’re adding more fuel to the fire if you’re adding a whole new contingent of available supply to an already challenged sector.”

CreditSights analyst Brian Gibbons put the spotlight on 20 companies in the sector that could fall into junk in the months ahead.

Among them were Southwestern Energy, rated BBB- with US$3.8bn of bonds outstanding; Continental Resources, rated BBB- with US$5.6bn of bonds; Murphy Oil, rated BBB- with US$2.25bn of bonds; and Ensco, rated BBB with US$5.5bn of bonds.

OTHER WARNINGS

Moody’s Investors Service also warned that this year will see more fallen angels - companies that lose their investment-grade status and fall into junk territory.

Half of the 45 victims in 2015 were from the energy, chemicals and metals and mining sectors, Moody’s said in a report on Wednesday.

A further 21 companies with Baa3 ratings with either a negative outlook, or on review for downgrade, became potential candidates to fall to junk in the fourth quarter, the rating agency said.

“We saw a significant surge in new potential fallen angels in the fourth quarter of 2015, following our placement of Brazil’s Baa3 sovereign rating, as well as the ratings of 29 US E&P companies, on review for downgrade,” said Moody’s analyst Mark Stodden.

“As of the end of 2015, the ratio of potential fallen angels to potential rising stars was the largest since June 2009.”

TRIPLE B TRAUMA

Companies rated in the Triple B band - the lowest rung in investment grade - have come under immense pressure over the last few months, partly as the threat of a downgrade looms.

At 469bp over Treasuries, Triple B rated oil and gas bonds have widened dramatically over the past few months.

Bonds from more than 31 issuers, with a combined US$147bn of debt outstanding, are trading at more than 400bp over Treasuries, said Gibbons.

At those levels, the sector is trading more akin to average Double B rated credits.

“It’s staggering how much Triple Bs have widened,” said Gibbons of CreditSights. “There’s been more blood than we thought.”

He forecasts high-yield energy defaults of 15% in both 2016 and 2017 but said he is not expecting big cuts in revolvers - the sole source of liquidity left for many sector companies.

“Over the last couple of weeks we have met with a number of lenders ... We’re hearing they will keep lifelines open and that they will be surgical in their cuts,” Gibbons said.

“Banks recognize they are the last line of liquidity for the sector, with capital markets closed and M&A down. They (also) need to protect their collateral.” (Reporting by Natalie Harrison and Hillary Flynn; Editing by Marc Carnegie)