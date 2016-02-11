RPT-US companies tipped to sell euro debt in record numbers in 2016

(Repeats to reach additional subscribers)

By Hillary Flynn and Laura Benitez

NEW YORK/LONDON, Feb 11 (IFR) - US companies are lining up euro deals that could give the moribund European corporate bond market a much needed boost after a dire start to the year.

US issuers have already borrowed 2.3bn this year, around a quarter of the total euro corporate supply, and a new wave of issuers are readying deals to take advantage of lower yields and more stable spreads after the US primary market stayed shut for the fifth straight day on Thursday.

Goldman Sachs tapped euros for the second time in less than a week on Wednesday, following a number of corporate issuers over the past fortnight that have sold euro deals - including oil outfit Schlumberger and industrial gases company Praxair.

Bankers are now preparing potential bonds from technology and manufacturing company Honeywell, biotech group Amgen and aircraft manufacturer United Technologies, tipped to be a bumper multi-tranched bond, according to leads on the deal.

A record number of US corporates issued in the euro market last year, accounting for 57bn of the 253bn issued in the European investment-grade market, according to IFR data.

LOWER ALL-IN

The main reason for the interest is lower yields in the euro market, which are especially appealing for US borrowers keeping funds in the single currency.

That attraction could grow if the Federal Reserve embarks on more rate hikes, while at the same time the European Central Bank contemplates more easing.

Marc Fratepietro, co-head of Americas investment-grade debt capital markets at Deutsche Bank, put the differential between the two currencies for some companies at up to 150bp.

Schlumberger, for example, raised 600m from a three-year deal last week at a yield of 0.674% - a fraction of the 2.35% it paid on a US$1.3bn three-year sold back in December.

Even higher-than-average premiums sparked by the recent volatility are not expected to deter US companies - which are more pragmatic than their European counterparts - from targeting euros.

“US issuers are not as price sensitive versus secondaries as Europeans. Some print euros only once a year so they won’t split hairs,” one European DCM official said.

Others point out that European spreads have held up relatively well in the recent sell-off.

“In the midst of the recent market volatility dollar spreads underperformed their euro counterparts for the same issuers,” Bank of America Merrill Lynch credit analyst Yuriy Shchuchinov said in a note published Wednesday.

He estimated that dollar spreads of European issuers have widened 20bp relative to euros since mid-January (adjusted for the cross-currency basis) and put the differential at 44bp, the widest since January 2015.

US issuers’ dollar spreads also underperformed euros, but to a smaller extent, he added.

BEWARE THE BASIS

However, for those companies thinking about swapping back to US dollars, the economics are not as attractive.

“For a company to issue in euros and then swap it back to dollars it would cost them a lot, around 40bp on the five-year,” another banker told IFR.

Two years ago that would only have cost 8bp, and last year around 25bp.

But bankers said the majority of US issuers looking to tap euros actually want the euro exposure.

“Issuing in euros creates a hedge for their European businesses, because now they’re match funding their European activities with their euro debt,” the banker said.

“In a world where the euro is expected to depreciate the value of the currency hedge is pretty meaningful to them.” (Reporting by Hillary Flynn and Laura Benitez; Editing by Natalie Harrison, Helene Durand and Julian Baker)