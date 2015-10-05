FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ample liquidity in U.S. corporate bond market-N.Y. Fed
#Funds News
October 5, 2015 / 3:39 PM / 2 years ago

Ample liquidity in U.S. corporate bond market-N.Y. Fed

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Oct 5 (Reuters) - A couple of measures suggest there is ample liquidity in the U.S. corporate bond market amid worries it has become harder to buy and sell such debt as a result of tougher regulations, a New York Federal Reserve blog released on Monday showed.

Citing narrow bid-ask spreads and a low price impact from trades worth $100 million, a group of New York Fed economists said their finding was “remarkable” as the role of Wall Street dealers to make markets for corporate bonds has diminished while other players including hedge funds and high-frequency trading firms have increased their presence in this sector.

“In conclusion, the price-based liquidity measures - bid-ask spreads and price impact - are very low by historical standards, indicating ample liquidity in corporate bond markets,” New York Fed economists Tobias Adrian, Michael Fleming, Or Shachar and Erik Vogt wrote in their article.

Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

