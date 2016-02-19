FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US$21.3bn of energy bonds headed to junk in March: Barclays
#Market News
February 19, 2016 / 7:50 PM / 2 years ago

US$21.3bn of energy bonds headed to junk in March: Barclays

Davide Scigliuzzo

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Feb 19 (IFR) - The latest round of US energy downgrades will shove US$21.3bn of debt issued by oil and gas companies out of the investment-grade indices next month, according to Barclays.

Moody’s downgraded 10 energy companies late on Thursday, inflicting cuts of as many as four notches to the unsecured ratings of E&P companies such as Murphy Oil and Southwestern.

Along with those two, Cenovus Energy, Continental Resources, and Encana are also expected to fall into high-yield, according to Barclays.

And the wave of fallen angels - companies that lose their investment-grade status and tumble down into junk status - is destined to increase.

Barclays said it expects some US$135bn overall to fall into junk this year and next, with potential for that total to grow to US$200bn if oil prices remain low. (Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo; Editing by Marc Carnegie)

