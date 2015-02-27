U.S. corporations may be 'people,' but they cannot testify -judge

(Reuters) - While U.S. corporations sometimes may be viewed as persons when it comes to religious beliefs and free speech, a Delaware judge has ruled they cannot be called to testify in court.

The unusual ruling came on the fifth day of a two-week trial over the 2013 management buyout of Dole Food Co Inc, the world’s largest fruit and vegetable producer.

Dole’s owner, Chief Executive David Murdock, Deutsche Bank and two directors are defending against shareholder allegations they engineered a deal that allowed Murdock to buy out public shareholders of the company on the cheap.

Last year, the defendants identified investment bank Stifel, Nicolaus & Co as their expert witness to testify about the value of Dole at the time of Murdock buyout, which was completed at $13.50 per share.

Although the defendants presented an expert report written by Seth Ferguson, a managing director at Stifel, they insisted Stifel was the witness because the report was a team effort, an argument that the Delaware judge rejected.

“This decision holds that an expert witness must be a biological person,” Travis Laster, a judge on the Delaware Court of Chancery, wrote in a nine-page opinion on Friday.

He acknowledged that the law often regards corporations as persons in many commercial contexts, but not when it comes to the witness stand in court.

“Lacking a conscience, it cannot take an oath or provide an affirmation,” wrote Laster. “And because of its incorporeal nature, it cannot even meet Delaware’s statutory requirement that a person taking an oath do so ‘with the uplifted hand.'”

Laster cited a few cases stretching back more than 100 years that raised the question of a corporation as an expert witness, but he said it does not appear the issue has been litigated before.

Laster allowed Stifel’s managing director to testify on the investment bank’s behalf, which the defendants had planned all along. “Ferguson has a body and brain. Assuming he is otherwise qualified, he can serve as an expert witness.”

In recent years, the U.S. Supreme Court has bolstered corporate rights by allowing companies to spend more in political campaigns and object on religious grounds to government regulations.

Laster noted there are limits to the “corporations are people” argument.

“As earlier generations framed it, a corporation has no soul.” (additional reporting by Lawrence Hurley in Washington)