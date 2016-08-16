FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. charges Gabonese man for bribe scheme involving hedge fund
August 16, 2016 / 8:15 PM / a year ago

U.S. charges Gabonese man for bribe scheme involving hedge fund

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Aug 16 (Reuters) - A Gabonese man who consulted for a joint venture involving a U.S. hedge fund was arrested on Tuesday on charges that he participated in a scheme to bribe officials in Africa to obtain mineral concessions.

Samuel Mebiame, who authorities say worked as a "fixer" for the joint venture and one of its mining companies, was charged in a criminal complaint filed in federal court in Brooklyn for engaging in a foreign bribery scheme. (Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York; Editing by Dan Grebler)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
