U.S. charges Gabonese man for bribe scheme involving hedge fund

NEW YORK, Aug 16 (Reuters) - A Gabonese man who consulted for a joint venture involving a U.S. hedge fund was arrested on Tuesday on charges that he participated in a scheme to bribe officials in Africa to obtain mineral concessions.

Samuel Mebiame, who authorities say worked as a "fixer" for the joint venture and one of its mining companies, was charged in a criminal complaint filed in federal court in Brooklyn for engaging in a foreign bribery scheme. (Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York; Editing by Dan Grebler)