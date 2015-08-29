New Mexico's prosecutor charges state official with embezzlement

(Reuters) - New Mexico’s attorney general on Friday filed a 64-count criminal case against Secretary of State Dianna Duran accusing her of crimes including embezzlement, money laundering and campaign finance violations, his office said.

A spokesman for Attorney General Hector Balderas said in a statement that the office would provide evidence to support the allegations through a preliminary hearing. Spokesman James Hallinan declined to release further information on Friday.

Duran’s attorney, Erlinda Johnson, told the Albuquerque Journal newspaper in a statement that they had just received the complaint and were reviewing it.

“We ask the public not to jump to conclusions and we look forward to addressing the allegations in court,” Johnson said, according to the newspaper.

A copy of the complaint was published online by broadcaster KRQE but bore the stamp of the first judicial district court of New Mexico.

The complaint said Duran used campaign contributions on her personal life, adding that the investigation was sparked by a tip that she deposited large amounts of money into her personal bank account that did not line up with her known income streams.

The complaint said funds were then transferred between her personal and campaign-affiliated accounts, culminating in “large debits for cash expenditures occurring at casinos throughout the state of New Mexico.”

The complaint said more than $430,000 were withdrawn from Duran’s bank accounts at eight casinos between 2013 and 2014, roughly as much as she reported on her joint tax returns from 2010 to 2013 combined.