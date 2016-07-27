FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
U.S. Treasury expands scope of hunt for money laundering in real estate
#Financials
July 27, 2016 / 7:10 PM / a year ago

U.S. Treasury expands scope of hunt for money laundering in real estate

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, July 27 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury on Wednesday said it was expanding the scope of its program targeting money laundering through real estate purchases to include all New York City's boroughs, Florida's Broward and Palm Beach counties, and Los Angeles, San Francisco, and San Diego in California, as well as San Antonio in Texas.

The order requiring U.S. title insurance companies to identify the natural persons behind shell companies buying high-end houses with all cash will still cover Manhattan and Miami-Dade County, the two areas that were the focus of the original program announced in January. (Reporting by Lisa Lambert; Editing by Bernard Orr)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
