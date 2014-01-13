FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Economic growth uneven across U.S. counties
Sections
Featured
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
U.S.
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
Ignoring threats, Kurds flock to the polls
Middle East
Ignoring threats, Kurds flock to the polls
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam
PUERTO RICO
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 13, 2014 / 9:31 PM / 4 years ago

Economic growth uneven across U.S. counties

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Economic growth was uneven across the United States last year, with the National Association of Counties reporting on Monday that some local economies erased job and output losses caused by the 2007-2009 recession in 2013 but others continued to struggle.

Altogether, counties’ economic output grew 2.3 percent in 2013 from 2012 and jobs increased 1.7 percent. The average of counties’ median home sales prices increased 11.2 percent, the association found in a report on 3,069 counties.

“The recession and recovery affected county economies of all sizes, but disparities remain across the country, reflecting differences in the severity of the recession, length of the recovery and industrial structure,” it said.

“Economic output and the housing market had better recovery rates across county economies by 2013, but jobs and unemployment were struggling to return in the majority of county economies,” it also found.

About half of the counties’ economies were no longer in recession or had recovered output lost during the recession by 2013. The South had the most counties with no declines or in recovery, 44 percent of the total.

Large counties such as Los Angeles that were hit especially hard by the housing downturn and recession registered the most output growth in 2013, according to the association.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.