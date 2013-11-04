FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. Supreme Court dismisses Oklahoma abortion pill case
November 4, 2013

U.S. Supreme Court dismisses Oklahoma abortion pill case

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Nov 4 (Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday changed course and decided not to review a state law that regulates the abortion-inducing drug RU-486.

The high court had been waiting for the Oklahoma Supreme Court to clarify its December 2012 ruling that voided the law before deciding on whether to rule on the case.

The court’s latest action means an Oklahoma Supreme Court ruling last week is final. That ruling said that the state law had the effect of banning abortion-inducing drugs altogether.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
