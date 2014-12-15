FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. top court rejects Arizona appeal over abortion drug law
#Healthcare
December 15, 2014 / 2:40 PM / 3 years ago

U.S. top court rejects Arizona appeal over abortion drug law

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Dec 15 (Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday blocked Arizona from enforcing a law that restricts access to abortion-inducing drugs by prohibiting off-label uses of RU-486, the so-called “abortion pill.”

The high court’s refusal to hear the state’s appeal means that an April ruling by the San Francisco-based 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals that prevented the law from going into effect while litigation continues remains intact. (Reporting by Lawrence Hurley; Editing by Will Dunham)

