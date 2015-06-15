U.S. top court rejects North Carolina abortion ultrasound law

(Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday rejected a bid by the state of North Carolina to revive its law requiring women seeking an abortion to have an ultrasound of the fetus performed and described to them.

The high court left in place an appeals court ruling from last December that struck down the 2011 law as unconstitutional because it forced doctors to voice the state’s message discouraging abortion.

North Carolina lawmakers had argued that requiring narrated ultrasounds would provide crucial information to women making an irrevocable decision, even if they chose to avert their eyes and not listen to the explanation of the displayed fetus images.

Under the law, passed by North Carolina’s Republican-led legislature, physicians must perform an ultrasound, display the sonogram and describe the fetus to women seeking abortions.

The Richmond, Virginia-based 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled that the measure unduly burdened doctors’ free speech rights under the Constitution’s First Amendment.

The ruling noted that the state clearly intended to “convince women seeking abortions to change their minds or reassess their decisions.”

“The state cannot commandeer the doctor-patient relationship to compel a physician to express its preference to the patient,” the appeals court stated.

Abortion rights advocates welcomed the Supreme Court’s action.

“Doctors shouldn’t be forced to humiliate a woman and disregard their best medical judgment in order to provide an abortion,” said Jennifer Dalven, director of the American Civil Liberties Union’s Reproductive Freedom Project.

The law came in a wave of state legislation passed in recent years by conservative lawmakers seeking to chip away at the U.S. Supreme Court’s 1973 Roe v. Wade decision legalizing abortion nationwide.

The push is moving into the courts, with another U.S. appeals court last week upholding key provisions of Texas abortion law requiring clinics to have certain hospital-grade facilities. Critics say the regulatory hurdle was designed to shut down abortion providers.

The Supreme Court is also considering whether it will hear a case concerning separate abortion restrictions in Mississippi.

Steven Aden, senior counsel for the Alliance Defending Freedom, a conservative legal advocacy group that supports abortion restrictions, expressed disappointment with the Supreme Court’s action on the North Carolina law.

“Abortionists should not be exempted from the standard that anyone performing risky surgery fully inform the patient of what the procedure is and what it does,” Aden said.

North Carolina lawmakers have pushed forward with other restrictions, approving legislation this month requiring pregnant women to wait three days between consulting a doctor and having an abortion, among the nation’s longest waiting periods.