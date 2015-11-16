FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. top court rejects anti-abortion group's Planned Parenthood case
#Healthcare
November 16, 2015 / 2:37 PM / 2 years ago

U.S. top court rejects anti-abortion group's Planned Parenthood case

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Nov 16 (Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday rejected an anti-abortion group’s bid to force the federal government to reveal more information about a $1 million grant it made in 2011 to women’s health provider Planned Parenthood in New Hampshire.

The nine justices rejected an appeal filed by New Hampshire Right to Life, a group that sued the federal government under a freedom of information law to find out about the arrangement. Two of the court’s conservative justices, Clarence Thomas and Antonin Scalia, said they would have heard the case. (Reporting by Lawrence Hurley; Editing by Will Dunham)

