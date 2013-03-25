FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. Supreme Court agrees to hear Michigan affirmative action case
March 25, 2013

U.S. Supreme Court agrees to hear Michigan affirmative action case

WASHINGTON, March 25 (Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court agreed on Monday to weigh a Michigan law that bans affirmative action in public college admissions.

In November, a sharply divided 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Cincinnati found that the 2006 state constitutional amendment, which was approved by voters, imposed burdens on racial minorities in violation of the U.S. Constitution’s guarantee of equal protection.

The law bans preferential treatment toward any candidates in public university admissions. (Reporting by Lawrence Hurley; Editing by Howard Goller and Doina Chiacu)

