U.S. top court to review free speech of HIV/AIDS groups

Jan 11 (Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court on Friday agreed to consider whether the government violates the free speech rights of groups that receive federal funding for overseas HIV/AIDS programs by requiring them to have explicit policies that oppose prostitution and sex trafficking.

A divided 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New York had in July 2011 struck down the requirement contained in the U.S. Leadership Against HIV/AIDS, Tuberculosis, and Malaria Act of 2003, saying it violated the First Amendment. (Reporting by Jonathan Stempel; Editing by Kevin Drawbaugh and Doina Chiacu)