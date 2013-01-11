FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. top court to review free speech of HIV/AIDS groups
January 11, 2013

U.S. top court to review free speech of HIV/AIDS groups

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 11 (Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court on Friday agreed to consider whether the government violates the free speech rights of groups that receive federal funding for overseas HIV/AIDS programs by requiring them to have explicit policies that oppose prostitution and sex trafficking.

A divided 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New York had in July 2011 struck down the requirement contained in the U.S. Leadership Against HIV/AIDS, Tuberculosis, and Malaria Act of 2003, saying it violated the First Amendment. (Reporting by Jonathan Stempel; Editing by Kevin Drawbaugh and Doina Chiacu)

