U.S. appeals court throws out 2014 emissions limits for several states
July 28, 2015 / 2:27 PM / 2 years ago

U.S. appeals court throws out 2014 emissions limits for several states

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, July 28 (Reuters) - A U.S. appeals court on Tuesday mostly upheld a major federal environmental regulation requiring some states to limit pollution that contributes to unhealthy air in neighboring states.

The U.S. Court of appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit rejected several broad challenges to the regulation. But in a partial loss for the government, the court said the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency will have to reconsider the 2014 emissions budgets it set for various states for sulfur dioxide and nitrogen oxide emissions. (Reporting by Lawrence Hurley; Editing by Bill Trott)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
