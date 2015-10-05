FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. Supreme Court rejects Paul Allen's interval licensing patent appeal
October 5, 2015 / 1:53 PM / 2 years ago

U.S. Supreme Court rejects Paul Allen's interval licensing patent appeal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Oct 5 (Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday rejected a bid by Microsoft Corp co-founder Paul Allen to revive several patent claims against AOL Inc, Apple Inc, Google Inc and Yahoo Inc over software pop-up notifications.

The Supreme Court left in place a September 2014 ruling by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit in Washington. The court mostly upheld a decision by a district court judge who had ruled that the defendants had not infringed upon Interval’s patents. (Reporting by Lawrence Hurley; Editing by Will Dunham)

