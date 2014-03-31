FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. top court declines to hear patent case on glaucoma drug
#Market News
March 31, 2014 / 1:50 PM / 3 years ago

U.S. top court declines to hear patent case on glaucoma drug

Lawrence Hurley

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, March 31 (Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday left intact an appeals court ruling that endorsed patent protections for Combigan, Allergan Inc’s glaucoma drug.

The high court declined to hear an appeal filed by Novartis AG’s Sandoz Inc, which had challenged several patents held by Allergan that do not expire until 2022. Sandoz wanted to sell a generic version of the drug, which also is used to treat ocular hypertension.

In May 2013, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit decision ruled in favor of Allergan.

The case is Sandoz v. Allergan, U.S. Supreme Court, 13-889. (Reporting by Lawrence Hurley; Editing by Howard Goller and Alden Bentley)

