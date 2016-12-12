FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. Supreme Court declines to hear biologic drug patent fight
December 12, 2016 / 2:56 PM / 8 months ago

U.S. Supreme Court declines to hear biologic drug patent fight

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Dec 12 (Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to hear a case over whether companies that make copycat versions of biologic drugs must wait 180 days after winning federal approval before bringing them to the market.

The justices opted not to take up Apotex Inc's appeal of a July federal appeals court ruling that could delay the Canadian generic drug maker's launch of so-called biosimilar versions of California-based Amgen Inc's Neulasta, used to fight infection in cancer patients.

Reporting by Lawrence Hurley; Editing by Will Dunham

