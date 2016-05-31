U.S. Supreme Court rejects patent appeal over Cubicin drug

WASHINGTON, May 31 (Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday rejected Cubist Pharmaceuticals Inc’s bid to revive four patents for its antibiotic drug Cubicin, paving the way for rival Hospira Inc to introduce a generic version as soon as this year.

The high court left in place a November ruling by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit upholding a lower court ruling invaliding four of five patents held by Merck & Co Inc-owned Cubist, which were challenged by Pfizer Inc-owned Hospira. (Reporting by Lawrence Hurley; Editing by Will Dunham)