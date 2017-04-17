FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. high court won't halt price-fixing class action against containerboard makers
April 17, 2017 / 1:44 PM / 4 months ago

U.S. high court won't halt price-fixing class action against containerboard makers

Andrew Chung

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, April 17 (Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to halt a class action lawsuit against several containerboard manufacturers, which could now face trial on claims of price fixing by tens of thousands of buyers and nearly $12 billion in potential damages.

The justices left in place a federal judge's certification of the antitrust class action against manufacturers including International Paper Co, Weyerhaeuser Co, and Georgia-Pacific LLC. The companies argued that individually negotiated pricing regimes with the buyers should preclude class action certification.

The defendants make containerboard, a heavy stock paper used to produce a variety of cardboard products, from shipping containers to takeout pizza boxes. Several containerboard or cardboard product buyers, including Minnesota-based floor care product maker Kleen Products LLC, filed suit in Chicago federal court in 2010 alleging the manufacturers violated U.S. antitrust law.

Reporting by Andrew Chung; Editing by Will Dunham

