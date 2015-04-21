FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. top court says antitrust claims over natural gas prices can proceed
#Market News
April 21, 2015 / 2:10 PM / 2 years ago

U.S. top court says antitrust claims over natural gas prices can proceed

WASHINGTON, April 21 (Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday ruled that a federal law governing the natural gas market does not shield energy companies from state antitrust claims made over the western U.S. energy crisis between 2000 and 2002.

The ruling, on a 7-2 vote, was a loss for several energy companies, including American Electric Power Company Inc, Dynegy Inc and ONEOK Inc, which were accused of manipulating published price indexes that led to a spike in gas prices. The resulting energy crisis included rolling blackouts in California. (Reporting by Lawrence Hurley; Editing by Will Dunham)

