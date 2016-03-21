Supreme Court declines to hear McWane case; a win for FTC

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court said on Monday that it would not hear a case between the Federal Trade Commission and McWane Inc, which had been accused of using its market power to freeze out a new competitor that also made splitters, joints and other plumbing connectors.

The court issued no comment in declining to take the case.

This lets stand a ruling by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 11th Circuit, which in April 2015 said that it agreed with the Federal Trade Commission that McWane broke antitrust law.

The court had affirmed a commission order demanding that McWane end the practice of requiring customers to buy only from them.

McWane had been accused of abusing its dominant market share - nearly 100 percent in a portion of the market - because it responded to new competition from Star Pipe Products in 2009 by telling distributors that unless they bought all their domestic pipe fittings from McWane, they could be cut off from purchases for 12 weeks and lose rebates.

“We are pleased by the Supreme Court’s action,” FTC Chairwoman Edith Ramirez said in a statement. “The Eleventh Circuit correctly affirmed the commission’s findings that McWane possessed monopoly power and that it acted unlawfully to maintain its monopoly to the detriment of municipal water systems and their ratepayers across the country.”

McWane said it was disappointed.

“However, this does not end the issue as we will continue to fight the private party cases where the legal standard and evidentiary requirements are much more rigorous and there is no agency deference in play,” added McWane spokesman Michael Jones.

The case is McWane Inc v. Federal Trade Commission at the Supreme Court and is No. 15-706. (Reporting by Diane Bartz)