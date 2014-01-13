FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. justices skeptical about Obama labor board appointments
Sections
Featured
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
U.S.
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
Ignoring threats, Kurds flock to the polls
Middle East
Ignoring threats, Kurds flock to the polls
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam
PUERTO RICO
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 13, 2014 / 5:00 PM / 4 years ago

U.S. justices skeptical about Obama labor board appointments

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Jan 13 (Reuters) - A majority of U.S. Supreme Court justices signaled willingness on Monday to rule against the administration of President Barack Obama over his attempt to appoint members of the National Labor Relations Board without Senate approval, raising the possibility of a decision that could limit presidential appointment power.

It was not clear how broadly the court will rule, but questions from the nine justices in a 90-minute oral argument indicated that Washington state bottling company Noel Canning Corp, which is contesting an adverse ruling from the labor board, was likely to win in its attempt to challenge appointees to the board made in January 2012.

The high court was expected to rule by the end of June.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.