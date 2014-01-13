U.S. justices skeptical about Obama labor board appointments

WASHINGTON, Jan 13 (Reuters) - A majority of U.S. Supreme Court justices signaled willingness on Monday to rule against the administration of President Barack Obama over his attempt to appoint members of the National Labor Relations Board without Senate approval, raising the possibility of a decision that could limit presidential appointment power.

It was not clear how broadly the court will rule, but questions from the nine justices in a 90-minute oral argument indicated that Washington state bottling company Noel Canning Corp, which is contesting an adverse ruling from the labor board, was likely to win in its attempt to challenge appointees to the board made in January 2012.

The high court was expected to rule by the end of June.