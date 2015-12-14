U.S. top court rules for DirecTV in arbitration case

WASHINGTON, Dec 14 (Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday ruled for DirecTV Inc, backing the satellite television provider’s efforts to enforce arbitration agreements signed by its customers in California.

The high court, on a 6-3 vote, overturned a state appeals court decision in California that found that consumers were not bound by a provision in DirecTV’s customer agreement preventing disputes from being resolved on a class-wide basis.

DirecTV is a subsidiary of AT&T Inc.