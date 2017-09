BUENOS AIRES, June 16 (Reuters) - Argentine President Cristina Fernandez will deliver a televised address at 9 p.m. local time (midnight GMT) on Monday after the U.S. Supreme Court rejected Argentina’s case versus holdout bondholders, Argentine state-run news agency Telam said. (Reporting by Alejandro Lifschitz and; Sarah Marsh; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)