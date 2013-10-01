FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. Supreme Court takes no action on Argentina bonds case
October 1, 2013 / 1:42 PM / in 4 years

U.S. Supreme Court takes no action on Argentina bonds case

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Oct 1 (Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday took no action on whether it should hear an appeal filed by Argentina over its battle with hedge funds that refused to take part in two debt restructurings that sprang from the country’s 2002 default.

The case was not mentioned in a list of new cases the court agreed to hear on Tuesday ahead of its new term, which starts on Monday, Oct. 7.

Based on the court’s usual practice, Tuesday’s development may mean either that the court will decline to hear the case or that it will ask the Obama administration to weigh in on whether the dispute is worth the court’s attention.

