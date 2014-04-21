FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. justices signal limited win for bondholders against Argentina
#Market News
April 21, 2014 / 3:35 PM / 3 years ago

U.S. justices signal limited win for bondholders against Argentina

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, April 21 (Reuters) - U.S. Supreme Court justices on Monday indicated that creditors should be able to seek limited information about Argentina’s non-U.S. assets in a case stemming from long-running litigation over Argentina’s obligations to bond investors.

During the one-hour oral argument concerning hedge fund NML Capital Ltd’s efforts to seek repayment, several justices suggested military and diplomatic assets should be off-limits, which would narrow the scope of the ruling.

A separate and more high-profile case - in which Argentina is challenging a court judgment ordering it to pay $1.33 billion to the so-called holdout bond investors or face a potential default if it refuses to do so - is also pending before the U.S. high court.

Reporting by Lawrence Hurley; Editing by Will Dunham

