U.S. justices signal limited win for bondholders against Argentina

WASHINGTON, April 21 (Reuters) - U.S. Supreme Court justices on Monday indicated that creditors should be able to seek limited information about Argentina’s non-U.S. assets in a case stemming from long-running litigation over Argentina’s obligations to bond investors.

During the one-hour oral argument concerning hedge fund NML Capital Ltd’s efforts to seek repayment, several justices suggested military and diplomatic assets should be off-limits, which would narrow the scope of the ruling.

A separate and more high-profile case - in which Argentina is challenging a court judgment ordering it to pay $1.33 billion to the so-called holdout bond investors or face a potential default if it refuses to do so - is also pending before the U.S. high court.