US top court rejects Asarco challenge to EPA rule
January 22, 2013 / 2:45 PM / 5 years ago

US top court rejects Asarco challenge to EPA rule

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Jan 22 (Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday refused to consider an appeal by Asarco LLC over how much authority a top federal environmental regulator should have in setting air quality standards.

Asarco LLC, which operates one of the three main U.S. copper smelters, was appealing a July decision by the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals upholding the Environmental Protection Agency’s new national ambient air quality standard for sulfur dioxide.

Without comment, the Supreme Court decided not to hear the appeal of Asarco, a unit of Grupo Mexico SAB.

